Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 72,688 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,688 shares during the quarter. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June accounts for 1.1% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $42,476,000. Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 475,067.2% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 289,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 289,791 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 38,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:YJUN opened at $23.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

