Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 26.9% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $44,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $33.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

