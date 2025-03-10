New Insight Wealth Advisors Has $11.14 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,827 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 5.6% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.