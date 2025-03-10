Main Street Research LLC Acquires 580 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,029.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $516,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709,985 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NIKE by 1,209,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $575,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,015,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $228,165,000 after buying an additional 2,357,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $156,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $78.68 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $102.49. The company has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

