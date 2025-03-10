Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Raised by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $210,236.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,856 shares in the company, valued at $20,077,721.04. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total transaction of $704,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $929,007.90. This trade represents a 43.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,241. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $306.45 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $231.27 and a one year high of $322.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.18.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

