New Insight Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 124.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $46.61.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

