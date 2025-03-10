New Insight Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.3% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

