New Insight Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 180,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 55,464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,707,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,057,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Finally, Wall Street Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.69. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $72.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

