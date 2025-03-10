ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Price Down 36.6% Over Last 7 Days

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.93 million and approximately $767,739.01 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,189.71 or 0.99873420 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,634.54 or 0.99198801 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Profile

ANyONe Protocol’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,999,965 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io.

ANyONe Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 97,499,965.54041649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.30195578 USD and is down -16.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $797,239.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANyONe Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

