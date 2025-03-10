NULS (NULS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.06 Million

NULS (NULS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $14.76 million and $2.06 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 46.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,189.71 or 0.99873420 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,634.54 or 0.99198801 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 130,891,227 coins and its circulating supply is 111,779,498 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

