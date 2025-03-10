108,586 Shares in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter valued at about $36,672,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter worth about $4,244,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter worth about $8,676,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CON opened at $22.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

