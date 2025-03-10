Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Position Lowered by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,455 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 104.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.