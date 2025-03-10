Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,952,000. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,496,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus set a $160.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $100.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.89 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

