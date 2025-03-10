Investors Research Corp Buys 9,644 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 0.9% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,012,000.

FDL opened at $43.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.90.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

