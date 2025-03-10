Investors Research Corp Buys 8,848 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of ILCG opened at $84.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $87.96. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

