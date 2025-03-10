Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 235,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 527,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $48,100,000 after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $9,497,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %

SBUX stock opened at $106.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

