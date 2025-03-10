JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

