11,190 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Bought by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Community Bank grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,039,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,145,000 after buying an additional 321,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 169,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 135,062 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

