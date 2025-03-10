AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.49 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 134.72%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.