Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $583,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Lam Research by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 238,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 215,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,800,000 after buying an additional 73,648 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $79.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

