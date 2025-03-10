Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,190,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,956,000 after purchasing an additional 892,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,562,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,091,000 after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,777,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,625,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,817,000 after acquiring an additional 208,233 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

