Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 266 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Amundi increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 736,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,345,000 after acquiring an additional 79,056 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Henry Schein by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,720,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $82.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.