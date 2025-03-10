Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter valued at about $582,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HY opened at $44.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

