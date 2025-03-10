Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VREX. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,801,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 51.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 230.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 384,448 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 328,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 232,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,593,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.36. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $527.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

