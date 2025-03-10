Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 28,882 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,940 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter worth $466,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 29.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.22. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 14,970 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $173,502.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,296,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,618,115.55. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 263,623 shares of company stock worth $2,911,665 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.