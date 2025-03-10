Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,516 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,034,000 after purchasing an additional 632,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $18,259,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $19,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,020,000 after acquiring an additional 156,175 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,593,000 after purchasing an additional 144,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $136.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.46 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $104,223.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,029.86. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,193 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.