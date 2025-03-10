Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,375,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 7,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. This represents a 38.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $541,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,735.24. This represents a 5.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,065 shares of company stock worth $7,660,165 in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $75.56 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.77, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

