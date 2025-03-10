SRG Global Limited (SRG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 10th

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a 25.0% increase from SRG Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
SRG Global Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $860.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.
SRG Global Company Profile
