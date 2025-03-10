Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE SILA opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. Sila Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.