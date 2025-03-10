Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILAGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE SILA opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. Sila Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

