Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Trading Up 0.4 %

HXL opened at $58.30 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Get Our Latest Report on HXL

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.