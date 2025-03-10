Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 459 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $244,842.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,691.39. This trade represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $114.83 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average is $111.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

