Rebalance LLC Purchases 329 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $101.59 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $85.94 and a one year high of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.10.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.