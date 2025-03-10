Rebalance LLC Has $528,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Rebalance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,312 shares during the quarter. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 559,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 154,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 78,666 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21,306.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 27,272 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.