AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth $2,107,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AMERISAFE by 75.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 12.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 70,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $950.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

AMERISAFE Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.