Isthmus Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,873 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in FMC by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FMC by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $41.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,980. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

