Rebalance LLC Makes New Investment in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of RPM International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $122.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.