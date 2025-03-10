Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 1,257,112 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,257,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,264,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 1.1% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,697,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43,723.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 624,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 623,056 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,378,000 after purchasing an additional 393,229 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 766,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 305,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 502,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after purchasing an additional 286,391 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $68.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

