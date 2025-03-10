Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 137,051 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 137,051 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund comprises approximately 1.7% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV opened at $8.80 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

