Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,234 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altiora Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 173,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 481,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 475,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

