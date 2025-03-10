Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 415,321 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 415,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,121,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.