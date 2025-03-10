Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 817,497 Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 817,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 81,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.