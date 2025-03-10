United Community Bank Has $70,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

United Community Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,149 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,006,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $128.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

