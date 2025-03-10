HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HEI opened at $263.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.79. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. HEICO has a 52 week low of $182.47 and a 52 week high of $283.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.10 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

