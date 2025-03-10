Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by United Community Bank

United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 444.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $75.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

