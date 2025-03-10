Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives $86.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, EVP Kristin Papesh purchased 483 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. The trade was a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,920,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,122,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,953,000 after buying an additional 1,442,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,153,000 after buying an additional 1,110,021 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,970,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $63.83 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

