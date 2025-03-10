Amundi Acquires 189,280 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Amundi increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 885,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,280 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $170,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $59,206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,526,000 after purchasing an additional 153,184 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4,157.6% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 151,961 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 146,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $213.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.04. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

