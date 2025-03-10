Rebalance LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rebalance LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

