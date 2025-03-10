SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14,529.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 251,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,610 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 135.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after buying an additional 241,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $223.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.57 and a 200-day moving average of $220.52. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.98%.

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. This trade represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.54.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

