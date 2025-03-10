Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $491.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.14. The stock has a market cap of $309.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

