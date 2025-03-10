Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 209 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $99,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after buying an additional 487,489 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,284,000 after buying an additional 219,162 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,489,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after buying an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,180,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $707.51 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $696.12 and its 200 day moving average is $848.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

